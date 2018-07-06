Madhya Pradesh rocked by four rape cases

Bhopal, July 10 (IANS) Four incidents of rape including two gang rapes have rocked Madhya Pradesh since Sunday, officials said on Monday.

A young woman has been allegedly gang-raped by four men in Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police have registered a case over the incident that took place in Udaypura village area. All four accused are on the run.

“The matter seems doubtful. A case of gang-rape has been registered on the basis of the complaint by the victim’s family. Besides, a probe is on as well,” Bijawar Police Station in-charge Shivshankar Mishra said on Monday.

Also, a widow was allegedly gang-raped by four youth in Betul. The victim told police she was violated after being abducted by the youth. A case has been registered.

In Surkhi in Sagar district, a girl student of Class 10 was allegedly raped by “a close relative”. The accused has been arrested, Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla said.

Another minor was allegedly raped in Indore. A case has been booked by police against the accused.

Hitting out at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government over the incidents of rape, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath said “the state has become a centre of rapes”.

Reacting to it, Minister of State for Cooperatives Vishwas Sarang said: “Kamal Nath has insulted the people of the state by his statement and he should apologise.”

–IANS

