Madison Beer finds her ears too big

Los Angeles, April 17 (IANS) Singer Madison Beer is conscious about her looks, especially her big ears.

The 19-year-old is one of the faces of the brand Bvlgari’s new Omnia Pink Sapphire fragrance. She says she still compares herself to other people she sees on social media “a lot” of the time, but tries to stay confident by reminding herself that nobody’s perfect, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“The battle with social media is that influencers are portrayed as ‘perfect’ because their photos are perfect, but you don’t know how many photos were taken or how many hours of editing they went through,” Beer told Teen Vogue magazine.

“I try to always show that that’s not reality, and that’s such a small fraction of who someone really is. I’ve definitely gained a lot of confidence in the past few years but, I’m still human and I doubt myself and I have my moments,” she added.

She struggles to keep away from comparing herself to people.

“The other day I was putting my hair up and I was like, ‘Oh my god, my ears are so big!’ And my friend was like, ‘Do you even hear yourself’,” Beer said.

–IANS

ks/rb