Madonna honoured at GLAAD Media Awards New York

New York, May 5 (IANS) Popular singer Madonna was among the many artistes who were honoured at GLAAD Media Awards New York.

Following the Los Angeles ceremony in March, the 30th GLAAD Media Awards went to New York to continue honouring the celebrities, films, shows and media organisations that have made strides in supporting the LGBTQ+ community this past year.

Drag superstar Shangela hosted the event, which presented Madonna with the Advocate for Change award and host Andy Cohen with the Vito Russo award, reports variety.com.

She gave an emotional speech.

“Growing up I always felt like an outsider, like I didn’t fit in. It wasn’t because I didn’t shave under my armpits, I just didn’t fit in,” the 60-year-old said in her acceptance speech.

The singer also paid tribute to her first dance teacher and mentor, a gay man named Christopher Flynn.

“He was my ballet teacher in high school and he was the first person that believed in me. That made me feel special as a dancer, as an artist and as a human being. I know this sounds trivial and superficial but he was the first man to tell me that I was beautiful.

“He took me to my first gay club in downtown Detroit. I told my dad I was having a sleepover at a girlfriend’s house – that got me grounded for the rest of the summer.”

Madonna also honoured her other close friends who died.

"After I lost my best friend and roommate Martin Burgoyne and then Keith Haring, happy birthday Keith, I decided to take up the bull horn and really fight back," Madonna said.

reports people.com

Recently, the pop star performed the single “Medellin” from her upcoming 14th album “Madame X” with singer Maluma and five hologram-like avatars of herself at the Billboard Music Awards.

Cohen became the first openly gay late-night talk show host when his show “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” launched in 2009.

Janelle Monae also won outstanding musical artist following the release of her Grammy-nominated album “Dirty Computer”.

Other winners included “Pose”, the drama with a mostly transgender cast; “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”; “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon”; “Boy Erased” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”.

