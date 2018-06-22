Madonna’s love letter to female model up for auction

Los Angeles, June 24 (IANS) Singer Madonna was crushing hard on the model she famously kissed in her 1990 “Justify My Love” video, and professed it in a love letter that is now up for auction.

The “Material Girl sent the handwritten letter to Amanda Cazalet in 1991, not long after the 2 worked together on the sexy music video. She starts with a joke about not being able to get in touch with Amanda, saying it’s like “trying to seduce the pope.”

It gets much steamier from there, with Madonna calling her the most beautiful woman in the world and admitting she fantasises about kissing her again, reports tmz.com.

She adds … “I cannot explain my attraction — nevertheless it’s there.”

According to the online auction house, GottaHaveRockandRoll.com … Cazalet says this letter is just one of several between Madge and her during the years following the music video.

The letter will hit the auction block on July 11, with a starting bid of $15,000, and close on July 20.

–IANS

nv/