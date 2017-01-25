Madonna’s music banned at Texas radio station

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (IANS) Singer Madonna’s music has been banned at a Texas Radio Station.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the representative of the radio station said that the singer’s songs would be removed from the station’s local programming “indefinitely”, following her controversial speech at the Women’s March in Washington last week, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Banning all Madonna songs at HITS 105 is not a matter of politics, it’s a matter of patriotism. It just feels wrong to us to be playing Madonna songs and paying her royalties when the artist has shown un-American sentiments,” said Terry Thomas, the station’s general manager.

He also urged other stations to follow in his footsteps.

“If all stations playing Madonna took their lead from us, that would send a powerful economic message to Madonna,” Terry said.

It’s not the first time Madonna received backlash over her speech. Former speaker of the White House, Newt Gingrich thought that the singer should be arrested.

Speaking on “Fox & Friends” on Monday, Gingrich compared the singer to protesters who broke windows on Friday during Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“What you have is an emerging left-wing fascism. She’s part of it, and I think we have to be prepared to protect ourselves. The truth is, she ought to be arrested,” he said.

In response to the backlash about her comments, Madonna said: “I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.”

