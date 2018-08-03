Madras HC allows Karunanidhi to be buried at Marina Beach

Chennai, Aug 8 (IANS) After an overnight drama, the DMK won a legal battle on wednesday when the Madras High Court allowed the burial of DMK President and five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. Karunanidhi at Marina Beach.

The High Court bench comprising of Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice S.S. Sundar turned down the arguments of the state government against the burial of Karunanidhi’s body at Marina Beach.

DMK leader and lawyer Kannadasan told reporters that the court also asked the government to make arrangements for the burial.

The party cadres and leaders assembled at Rajaji Hall, where Karunanidhi’s body has been lying in state for public homage, erupted in joy on hearing the news.

An emotional M.K. Stalin, DMK’s Working President and son of Karunanidhi broke down on hearing the news and so did top leaders including Duraimurugan, A.Raja and M. Kanimozhi, who is alos Karunanidhi’s daughter.

Duraimurugan and A. Raja comforted Stalin and other family members including former Union Minister and Karunanidhi’s grand nephew Dayanidhi Maran and Kanimozhi.

Earlier all the petitioners who had filed a case against the memorial for AIADMK’s late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa said they are withdrawing their petitions and the court dismissed their pleas.

The DMK wanted Karunanidhi to be interred near the seafront memorial of DMK founder and Karunanidhi’s mentor C.N. Annadurai.

The DMK approached the Madras High Court on Tuesday night after the state government declined their request. The hearing went on till midnight when the court adjourned the case directing the state government and Chennai Corporation to file their affidavits on Wednesday.

The AIADMK government late on Tuesday rejected the request and asked the DMK to bury Karunanidhi on Sardar Patel Road which is home to memorials dedicated to Rajaji (C. Rajagopalachari) and K. Kamaraj.

The court asked the government counsel to explain the legal issues in allotting space at Marina Beach as mentioned in the statement issued by the government on Tuesday.

The DMK counsel argued that the government is citing minor issues for rejecting the party’s request for space at Marina Beach for burying Karunanidhi.

The DMK said Karunanidhi is an ardent follower of party founder and Annadurai. Since AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran was also a follower of Annadurai he was buried near the latter’s memorial.

According to DMK, the ideologies of late Congress leaders like Rajagopalachari and Kamaraj are different from that of what was followed by Dravidian leaders like Annadurai and Karunanidhi.

Hence it will not be appropriate to bury Karunanidhi at the site offered by the state government.

The DMK also argued that the Chennai Corporation has announced the Annadurai memorial Beach as a burial site.

–IANS

