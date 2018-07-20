Madras HC orders DVAC to complete its probe against Panneerselvam fast

Chennai, July 25 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the Diretorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to complete the preliminary investigation quickly against Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam for having assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Reacting to the development, DMK leader M.K.Stalin said he welcomes the High Court order and also demanded Panneerselvam’s resignation so that the probe could be completed freely.

DMK’s Rajya Sabha Member R.S.Bharathi had filed a case in the High Court after making a complaint with DVAC alleging Panneerselvam has amassed wealth disproportionate to known sources of income.

The government counsel told the court that inquiry into the complaint has started.

Following that the court disposed off the petitions filed by Bharathi and also NGO Arapoor Iyakkam.

Meanwhile Stalin said Bharathi had made the complaint to DVAC in March itself but no action was taken on that by the government.

He demanded Panneerselvam’s resignation as there is a probe against him by DVAC and there is no justification for him to continue as Deputy Chief Minister.

If Panneerselvam does not resign then Chief Minister K.Palaniswami should recommend to the Governor Banwarilal Purohit for dropping the former from the cabinet, he added.

–IANS

