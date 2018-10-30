Madras HC restrains sale of medicines by online pharmacies

Chennai, Oct 31 (IANS) The Madras High Court, in an interim injunction order on Wednesday, restrained sale of medicines by online pharmacies.

The court passed the order on a plea by the Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association.

Posting the matter for the second week of November, the court also directed the central government to file its reply.

According to the association, online purchase may be convenient for purchasers but there exists the risk of unlicensed online outlets selling fake/expired/unapproved medicines.

–IANS

vj/ahm/vm