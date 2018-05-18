Madras HC stops construction at Sterilite’s second plant

Chennai, May 23 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed the construction work at Vedanta Ltd’s second copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi, around 650 km from here.

Hearing a public interest petition (PIL) against the company’s application for renewal of environmental clearance for the second copper smelter plant project, the Madurai Bench of the High Court ordered that the application be processed after mandatory public hearing.

The court said the application shall be decided by competent authority on or before September 23.

The company had planned to double its smelting capacity to 800,000 tonnes per annum at the Sterlite copper smelter plant.

The court also ordered the company to stop construction and other related activities concerning the second copper smelter plant till a decision was taken by the Environment Ministry.

–IANS

