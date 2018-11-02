Madras High Court dismisses Maran brothers’ petitions

Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) In a setback to former Union Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his elder brother and Sun TV group head Kalanithi Maran, the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed the petitions filed by them to quash charges framed against them in the alleged illegal telephone exchange case.

The CBI had alleged a loss of Rs 1.78 crore to the government due to the alleged installation of an illegal telephone exchange at Dayanidhi Maran’s house, which was used for Sun TV operations.

The others discharged by the special CBI court were BSNL’s former Chief General Manager K. Brahmanathan and former Deputy General Manager M. Velusamy, the former Minister’s Personal Secretary V. Gowthaman and Sun TV network employees S.Kannan and K.S. Ravi.

–IANS

