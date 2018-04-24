Madras High Court orders CBI probe into gutka scam

Chennai, April 26 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered a CBI probe into the multi-crore gutka scam in which a minister and top state police officers and government officials are alleged to be involved.

The court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe following a petition filed by DMK legislator J. Anbazhagan.

The case is related to an Income Tax Department raid in the offices, residences and godowns of a gutka manufacturer in Tamil Nadu in 2016.

A diary was then seized which listed alleged bribe payments made to various officials.

The Tamil Nadu government has banned the manufacture and storage of gutka — a tobacco product. However, the product was reportedly available in the market with the alleged connivance of police officers and others.

Several political parties had demanded the CBI probe into the scam but the AIADMK government did not agree.

Welcoming the High Court order, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the resignation of Chief Minister K. Palaniswami’s government.

In order to allow the CBI probe to progress smoothly, the Palaniswami government should resign, he said.

