Madras High Court suspends Justice Raghupathy Commission

Chennai, Aug 4 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Friday ordered the Tamil Nadu government to suspend Justice R. Raghupathy Commission probing the alleged irregularities in construction of the new secretariat-cum-assembly complex here by the DMK government in 2011.

The court also said the state government is not monitoring the functioning of various commissions.

Ordering the suspension of the Justice Raghupathy Commission and stoppage of funds to it, the court directed the state government to take criminal action if there is proof of wrong-doing.

The AIADMK government headed by late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa had ordered the conversion of the secretariat-cum-assembly building into a speciality hospital.

The AIADMK government also appointed the Justice Raghupathy Commission to probe irregularities in the construction.

The DMK had challenged the proceedings of the Justice Raghupathy Commission.

–IANS

