Magisterial probe into minor sisters’ death

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial probe into the death of three minor sisters in their house in Mandawali area of east Delhi.

“The Delhi government has ordered the probe,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

“I shall go to the house in Mandavali on Thursday morning where this incident took place,” he said.

The first autopsy revealed that the girls died due to ‘starvation’, though the police are still waiting for the second post-mortem report.

