Magsaysay awardee from Ladakh calls on J&K Governor

Srinagar, Aug 19 (IANS) Ramon Magsaysay awardee Sonam Wangchuk, an engineer feted for his outstanding contribution to education and innovation in remote areas of Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir, called on Governor N.N. Vohra on Sunday.

Wangchuk was accompanied by Gitanjali, CEO of Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh.

Wangchuk told the Governor about the outcome of his endeavours to reform the education system and put it in sync with ground realities by pursuing locally relevant knowledge, values and skills through Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), which was founded in 1988.

He also talked about his initiative of establishing the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, a skill-based university, which will encourage experimental learning via practical application of knowledge.

The Governor congratulated him on his receiving this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Award and lauded his innovative contributions to improving the lives of people in the remote mountainous region of Ladakh, including the Ice Stupa for conservation of water in arid villages of Ladakh.

