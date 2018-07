Samara (Russia), July 7 (IANS) England broke a 28-year-old jinx as they entered the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup, defeating Sweden 2-0 in a quarter-final match at the Samara Arena here on Saturday.

Harry Maguire (30th minute) drew the first blood and Delle Alli (58th) extended the lead for England, who have not been at this stage of the World Cup for 12 years.

