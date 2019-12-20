Maguire could play against Norwich: Solskjaer

Manchester, Jan 10 (IANS) Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refuted reports and said defender Harry Maguire could return for Saturday’s league game against Norwich at Old Trafford.

“Harry has a chance for tomorrow,” he was quoted as saying by BBC. “We will see how he trains.”

The 26-year-old England player Maguire suffered a hip problem in last Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Wolves and missed Tuesday’s Manchester derby loss in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

There were reports that Maguire would miss the Norwich match but the England star has responded well to treatment.

Of the injury, Solskjaer added: “It was a minor thing, don’t know where the reports are coming from, (reporters) might have mistaken it for Harry Kane.

“It’s not a surprise, he’s a warrior and if there’s a minor problem he’ll put himself up to play.”

Asked if captain Ashley Young will leave for Inter Milan this month, Solskjaer said: “Ashley Young is our player and our captain.”

“We have to handle the speculation and if it is needed, me and Ash will have a discussion.

“We don’t have too many players fit and ready and we need the ones we have. Ash has been very good for this club. Let’s see where we are in February.”

