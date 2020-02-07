Maha ACB filed 7 FIRs in irrigation scam

Nagpur (Maharashtra), Feb 12 (IANS) The Maharashtra irrigation scam again came to limelight on Wednesday as the state Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed seven fresh FIRs against 12 senior officials of Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC).

The FIRs have alleged irregularities in award of tenders for major Gosikhurd irrigation project in Bhandara district of Vidarbha region, said officials.

The ACB Nagpur has been probing the alleged irregularities in awarding seven tenders in the Gosikhurd irrigation project, and other aspects of the infamous irrigation scam, the sources said.

Investigations by the ACB have revealed that the 12 accused former senior VIDC officials, allegedly perpetrated irregularities in awarding the project tenders.

The ACB lodged the formal complaint with the Sadar Police Station here invoking sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against them.

A majority of the accused worked in the crucial engineering and accounts departments for the Gosikhurd project coming up in River Wainganga.

The VIDC-supervised project comprises construction of a dam and building a network of water canals to irrigate far off areas.

The ACB detected irregularities in the contracts for Mokhaburdi, Osalamendha, Nerla, Gosikhurd Left and Right Canal and the Godhajari canal branches of the mega project.

Approved in March 1983 it was estimated to cost around Rs 372 crore and slated for completion by March 1990.

Till now, like many other big and small projects, it remains incomplete, 30 years after its scheduled date of completion.

–IANS

qn/rt