Maha police arrest 10K for flouting lockdown, net Rs 1.83 cr in fines

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) In a bid to strictly enforce lockdown, the Maharashtra Police have arrested 10,276 people and seized 32,424 vehicles for violating prohibitory orders, an official said here on Friday.

The state police have collected Rs 1.83 crore in fines/penalties by registering 49,756 offences, said an official spokesperson.

Another 1,044 offences were registered for those making unauthorized trips on roads, flouting lockdown norms.

A total of 15 foreigners have been booked across the state for violating their visa norms, but details of their nationalities and the type of violations were not provided.

In a matter of concern, the police said they have so far tracked 555 persons with ‘home quarantine’ stamps on their hands who had gone missing or were found roaming in public places and shunted them to government quarantine facilities.

The police also took cognizance of 70,307 complaints to the state Police Control Room and took necessary action in the matter from March 22 till April 17, the official said.

The police have appealed to the people to remain indoors and maintain social distancing when they step out to replenish essential food stocks.

