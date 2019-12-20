Maha wins team gold in Sub-Junior Artistic Gymnastics Nationals

Jodhpur, Jan 5 (IANS) Maharashtra has struck gold at the team event of the 28th Sub Junior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship 2019 while representing the same state, while the 12-year-old Mann Kothari from the Mumbai Suburban team begged silver in the Floor and High Bar event.

The team from Maharashtra which won the yellow metal late on Saturday comprised Aadhyaan Desai and Jash Parikh, other than Kothari. Nearly 500 young gymnasts of the 10-14 years’ age group took part in the championships held in the Sub-Junior category.

An elated Kothari said: “Representing Maharashtra is a huge pride for me and getting all round silver at national level is huge motivation to pursue Gymnastics further. I train 26 hours a week, but the tough part is performing elegantly, which requires thousands of repetitions and extreme flexibility and strength. Hundreds of hours of practice comes down to few seconds of performance so I feel nervous.”

“Competition was stiff at nationals as best clubs and full-time sports school gymnasts give their best for the top spot. Teams from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi and Manipur gave us tough competition. I need to learn a lot for my dream to represent India at the Olympics, especially work on Pommel Horse. My coaches Vishal K, Shailendar Lad, Shubham Giri and PTKS Gymnastics are core to my journey. I hope I keep working towards victory and give my best.”

The competition was hosted by the Rajasthan State Gymnastics Association under auspices of Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI).

–IANS

