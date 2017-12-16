Mahan Air to launch Hyderabad-Tehran-Mashhad flight

Hyderabad, Dec 20 (IANS) Mahan Air, Iran’s private carrier, proposes to launch flights connecting Hyderabad to Tehran and Mashhad, which houses a prominent Shia shrine, Iran’s Consul General here said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Aseman Airlines, another private carrier, was planning to launch flights connecting Hyderabad to the holy city of Mashhad.

However, this could not materialize due to some technical issues, said Iran’s new Consul General in Hyderabad, Mohammed Haghbin Ghomi.

Under the new proposal, Mahan Air will operate the flight on Hyderabad-Tehran-Mashhad route. “This flight will be launched in the near future,” he told reporters.

To begin with, this will be a weekly flight. Depending on demand, the frequency may be increased to thrice a week.

Hyderabad will become the first Indian city to be connected to Mashhad, the capital city of Khorasan province and famous for Ali Reza shrine. A large number of Shia Muslims travel to Mashhad for ‘ziarat’ (pilgrimage).

Hyderabad has a large population of Shia Muslims. The Iranian consulate here issues 5,000 to 6,000 visas every year and the visitors include pilgrims, businessmen and traders.

The flight will also make Hyderabad the first city in south India to be connected to Tehran.

Mahan Air currently operates four flights a week between Tehran and Delhi and two flights a week between Tehran and Mumbai.

