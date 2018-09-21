Maharaja Hari Singh remembered on 124th birth anniversary

Jammu, Sep 23 (IANS) Former Dogra ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh, was remembered on his 124th birth anniversary here on Sunday.

Rallies and commemoration meetings were held at a number of places in Jammu to recall the contribution of the erstwhile Maharaja, seen as a symbol of Dogra pride in Jammu.

People offered floral tributes at his statutes and memorials in the city.

There has been a growing demand from the people in Jammu, Kathua, Samba and Reasi districts to declare his birthday a state holiday.

Following the tribal invasion of the state in 1947, then Maharaja Hari Singh signed the instrument of accession to India after which the Indian Army landed in Srinagar to chase away the tribal invaders.

The Maharaja’s son Dr Karan Singh became the Sadr-e-Riyasat after the accession of the state with the Union of India.

