Maharashtra added 8.5 lakh new voters after LS polls

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) After the April-May Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra has increased its voter strength by around 8.5 lakh, a top official said here on Wednesday.

Chief Electoral Officer Baldev Singh informed the media that after the parliamentary elections, 10,75,528 voters were added while 2,16,278 were deleted from the electoral list.

“This means we have added around 8.5 lakh new voters, of which many shall be first time voters,” he said.

As on August 31, Maharashtra had 8,94,46,21 people who will be eligible to vote in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“We are fully prepared for a free and fair assembly polls,” Singh assured, as the countdown for the announcement of the election dates got underway.

The date for elections to the 288 assembly constituencies in the state, along with some other states, is likely to be announced soon by the Election Commission.

–IANS

