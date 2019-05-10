Maharashtra ATS detains 4 people from J&K in Latur

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained four people from Jammu and Kashmir in the state’s Latur town for suspected links with militant organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said here on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, an ATS team from adjoining Nanded district rushed to Latur on Wednesday and detained the four men who were reported to be moving around in a suspicious manner.

However, on interrogation, two of them claimed that they collecting religious donations.

The ATS has identified them as Abdul Razaq, Shabbir Ahmed (both aged 25), Salil Ahmed, and Iftiaz Ahmed, 35 – who arrived in Nanded from Jammu and Kashmir by train a couple of days back.

Hailing from Poonch, they proceeded by road from Nanded to Latur which has a sizeable number of Muslims, who are currently observing Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

The ATS sleuths have seized their mobile phones and examining their call records to ascertain if they harbour any links with any known militant organisations in their home state.

–IANS

