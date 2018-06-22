Maharashtra banker demands sex from peasant woman

Buldana (Maharashtra), June 23 (IANS) In an outrageous incident, a branch manager of the public sector Central Bank Of India allegedly demanded sexual favours from a women to clear her loan application, officials said here on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday at the Datala village branch of the CBI where the peasant woman had gone to seek a loan for the current monsoon season.

On learning of the incident, hundreds of angry villagers trooped to the bank shouting slogans and ripped off the bank’s signboard.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s husband, on Thursday his wife had gone to the meet the bank manager Rajesh Hivase seeking clearance of her loan application.

After accepting her application and supporting documents, Hivase took her phone number and promised to get in touch with her later. He also spoke to her in a derogatory manner at the time, the complainant said.

On Friday, the bank’s peon Manoj Chavan called her up with Hivase’s “indecent proposal”, and assured that he could “ensure a very attractive loan package” in return for the sexual favours.

The woman managed to record the entire conversation, armed with which her husband recorded a complaint with the local police.

When the investigating officer B.R. Gavande and his team went to the bank to arrest them, the Hivase-Chavan duo had absconded and the police are now looking out for them.

Several enraged villagers warned that if they sighted Hivase, they would not hesitate to lynch him on the spot for the outrage he tried to perpetrate on a respectable woman.

The Maharashtra Congress President Ashok Chavan strongly condemned the incident and demanded suspension of the absconder accused bank officer and stringent action against them by the government.

Nationalist Congress Party’s Dhananjay Munde, who is Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council, shot off a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, demanding streamlining of the farmers loan process and action against the bank official.

–IANS

qn/qd/vm