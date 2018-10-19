Maharashtra Congress challenges PM’s claim on housing for poor

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) The Maharashtra Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the country by “making false claims that the UPA government built only 25 lakh houses” against the NDA’s 1.25 crore homes in a four-year period.

In a statement, state Congress President Ashok Chavan said that under the Indira Awas Yojana, between 2004 and 2013, the UPA government constructed 2.24 crore houses for poor.

Accordingly, during the UPA’s tenure, nearly 25 lakh homes were completed every year, he pointed out.

According to the 2014 report of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the UPA government built nearly 1.29 crore homes during 2008-2013.

Besides, the Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) launched in 2013 by the UPA government saw construction of 1.17 lakh houses in one year.

However, the statistics released by the government prove that the objectives of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) have not been fulfilled, Chavan said.

The Congress MP said that in 2015 the Prime Minister changed the name of RAY to Sardar Patel National Urban Housing Mission with the promise of building two crore homes by 2022. But till July 2017, only 1.33 lakh houses were constructed.

The Congress rebuttal came in response to Modi’s statement in Shirdi where he said that during the UPA rule, only 25 lakh homes were built for poor while in the past four years, the BJP has constructed 1.25 crore homes with full amenities.

