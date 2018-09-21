Maharashtra Congress demands resignation of Modi on Rafale

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) The Maharashtra and Mumbai Congress units took out a protest march here on Thursday demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmal Sitharaman over the Rafale deal.

Congress activists pushed a life-size model of the Rafale jet, carried banners and placards and shouted anti-Modi and anti-Sitharaman slogans as they marched from Mahalaxmi Race Court to the iconic August Kranti Maidan in south Mumbai.

The prominent leaders leading the procession were Mallikarjun Kharge, Ashok Chavan and Sanjay Nirupam.

“This huge protest is to create public awareness about the Rafale scam and expose the deep-rooted corruption that exists in the Modi government,” Kharge said.

He reiterated the Congress demand for a CAG and JPC probe into the deal and later led a delegation of senior leaders to Governor C.V. Rao and submitted a memorandum on their demands.

