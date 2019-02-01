Maharashtra Congress seeks action for offensive tweets on Priyanka

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) The Mahila Congress’s Maharashtra unit on Monday demanded a probe and stringent action against those spreading malicious content on social media against Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

“Since Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics, many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have been making misogynistic comments on her. Since past few days, a derogatory thread against her physical appearance has been unleashed onto social media. This is totally unacceptable,” said Mahila Congress President Charulata Tokas.

A delegation led by her submitted a memorandum to the Maharashtra Cyber Police Cell headquarters in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), seeking a probe and nabbing those responsible for the objectionable content.

The action was part of an all-India campaign initiated by the All India Mahila Congress and all state units to lodge police complaints in the matter and prevent obscene political attacks of this nature.

Simultaneously, Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam carried out a protest against the “insult” meted out to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi by activists of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Jan 30 in Uttar Pradesh.

