Maharashtra court issues warrant against Andhra CM

Hyderabad, Sep 14 (IANS) A court in Maharashtra on Thursday issued warrant against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in an eight-year-old case relating to his protest over Babli Project.

The Dharmabad Magistrate’s Court also issued warrants to Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Minister D. Umamaheshwar Rao and 14 others. They were all directed to appear before the court on September 21, according to sources in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)

In 2010, the TDP had organised a huge protest over what it called illegal construction of Babli Project across Godavari river by the Maharashtra government.

Naidu, who was then the Leader of Opposition in undivided Andhra Pradesh, along with 40 MLAs of his party and many, had entered Maharashtra and was heading towards Babli Project in violation of the ban orders imposed by the neighbouring state.

The police had arrested Naidu and others and registered a non-bailable case against them.

Recently a petitioner approached the Dharmabad court, seeking direction to reopen the case.

The TDP Thursday night reacted sharply to the warrant against Naidu and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behind the conspiracy. TDP leader Buddha Venkanna told reporters in Vijayawada that the BJP is resorting to witch-hunting.

