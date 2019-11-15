Maharashtra deal gets CWC nod

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, met on Thursday to discuss the issue of Maharashtra alliance with Shiv Sena and sources say that the CWC has given its go-ahead to the deal.

After the working committee met state In-charge Mallikarjun Kharge said: “We have informed the CWC about our parleys with NCP.”

The three parties were scheduled to meet on Friday and announce the formation of alliance in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, the Congress-NCP had marathon meeting of five hours which ended around midnight and a Common Minimum Programm was agreed upon with Shiv Sena leaders over the phone.

–IANS

