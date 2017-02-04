Maharashtra down Baroda in Mushtaq Ali T20 tourney

Vadodara, Feb 4 (IANS) India discard Yusuf Pathan’s breezy half century for Baroda went in vain as they went down to Maharashtra by seven wickets in the Mushtaq Ali inter-state T20 cricket tournament at the Reliance Stadium here on Saturday.

Riding on Pathan’s 35-ball 56 and Deepak Hooda’s 41-ball 53, Baroda posted a healthy 168/6 after being sent into bat in the west zone encounter.

In reply, Maharashtra romped home in style, courtesy opener Vijay Zol’s 50-ball 64 runs and some useful contributions from the top order.

In another west zone tie at the Moti Bagh Stadium here, Gujarat rode on captain Manprit Juneja’s 53 and his opening partner Abdulahad Malek’s 29-ball 49 to thrash Saurashtra by eight wickets.

Electing to bat after calling the toss correctly, Saurashtra overcame a poor start from the top order, including captain Cheteshwar Pujara’s golden duck, to post 147/9 before Gujarat overhauled the target in just 17.4 overs.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha beat hosts Rajasthan by five wickets in the Central zone match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Put into bat, Rajasthan rode on lower order batsman Arjit Gupta’s 36-ball 50 to post 154/5 before Vidarbha took the game by five wickets, thanks to opener Jitesh Sharma’s 34-ball 54.

In another tie at the same venue, Madhya Pradesh beat Chhattisgarh by seven wickets with 15 balls to spare.

