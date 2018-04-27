Maharashtra ex-Deputy CM Bhujbal gets bail

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Maharashtra Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Friday.

He has been in jail for nearly two years and two months since his arrest on March 14, 2016 in certain cases pertaining to corruption and money laundering.

After his bail pleas were rejected on at least five previous occasions, Bhujbal, 71, got bail on Friday on various grounds including his frail health and advanced age.

The senior OBC leader who is an aggressive force in state politics is expected to walk out of custody later this evening after completing the bail formalities, said his lawyers shortly after the court decision.

NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and MP Supriya Sule-Pawar welcomed the development while thousands of Bhujbal supporters erupted in celebrations with fireworks and distribution of sweets.

–IANS

