Maharashtra grieves for two troopers killed in Kashmir

Buldhana (Maharashtra), Feb 15 (IANS) Two CRPF troopers from Maharashtra are among the 45 killed in the suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

They are Nitin Shivaji Rathod of Chorpangra village and Sanjay Rajput of Malkapur village, both in Buldhana district in Vidarbha region.

Hailing from a farming family, Rathod, 36, joined the security forces in 2006, said his younger brother Pravin S. Rathod. He was married and the couple had two minor children.

“We are shattered to hear the news. Our aged parents, Shivaji Rathod and Savitribai, are inconsolable,” Pravin Rathod, who is a farmer, told IANS.

As per preliminary information, Rajput is survived by his wife.

–IANS

