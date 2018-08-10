Maharashtra mourns Somnath

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Maharashtra leaders on Monday mourned the death of veteran Communist leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee in Kolkata.

Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis said the country had lost “a tall and influential Communist leader”.

“A universally respected person, his long career in parliamentary politics served to inspire and guide the leaders and workers alike. His role as the Lok Sabha Speaker will always be remembered for the way he upheld the Constitution and democratic norms,” he said.

Maharashtra Congress President Ashok Chavan said he was “deeply saddened”.

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar described Chatterjee as “a dignified person who set high standards of conduct during his stint as Lok Sabha Speaker”.

A great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi, said: “Eternal Lal Salaam, Comrade Somnath Chatterjee.”

