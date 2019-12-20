Maharashtra paddler Karan makes winning start at TT meet

Vadodara, Jan 5 (IANS) Delhi girls Yukti Malhotra and Shreya Goel won their qualifying round 1 matches in the U-14 and U-17 categories respectively at the UTT 65th National School Games Table Tennis Championships at Sama Indoor Sports Stadium here on Sunday, under the aegis of School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

While Yukti beat Gayatri Bhist 11-3, 11-4, 11-1, Shreya thrashed Sikkim’s Palmu Bhatia 11-4, 11-3, 11-5. Maharashtra paddler Karan Kukreja registered a dominating 11-4, 11-6, 11-4 victory against Tripura’s Shubhrajit Das in the U-17 boys singles qualifying round 1.

In the other matches of the U-17 boys’ category, Tamil Nadu’s K Harish and Telangana’s Yelle Raju also notched up easy victories against their respective opponents. While Chennai boy Harish thrashed Manipur’s Nandeibam Bolex 11-3, 11-9, 11-8, Hyderabad’s 14-year-old Yelle Raju outclassed Goa’s Raunak Narvekar 11-4, 11-3, 11-2.

Meanwhile, in the U-17 girl’s category, Goa’s Stuti Shivani overcame the first-set setback to beat Jammu and Kashmir’s Divyanshi Sharma 9-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-9. Puducherry’s Jayashri also managed to notch up a hard-fought 11-7, 8-11, 11-1, 11-9 win over Suvidha Yadav of Uttar Pradesh.

