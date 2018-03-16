Maharashtra protest gave strength to farmers’ cause: AIKS

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) The Left-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) on Monday said it was thrilled with the successful farmers protests in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, which had given strength to the farmers’ cause and expanded agitations across the country.

The support from non-farmer community, media and general public besides opposition parties had forced BJP-led Maharashtra government “to bend” and accept demands of the 50,000 protesting farmers and tribals, AIKS President Ashok Dhawale told media here.

“The BJP government in Maharashtra had earlier backtracked on the promises on two occasions. However, it had to bend this time due to huge participation of farmers and tribals and the support they received from every quarter. The poor condition of these farmers stirred the soul of the nation.

“In order to prevent the government from backtracking again, we have got a written agreement and ensured the agreement is tabled in the Assembly,” he said.

Citing ational Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, he said that over four lakh farmers have committed suicide in last 25 years, and termed it the aftermath of adoption of neo-liberal policies.

The AIKS also held successful protest in Rajasthan last month forcing the government to accept farmers’ demands.

AIKS General Secretary Hannan Mollah said the achievement of the peasant struggle will be shared with farmers across the country to press for demands of loan waiver and remuneration of 1.5 times the input cost for all agriculture commodities.

“We are going to expand the ongoing protest across the country. There will be signature campaigns and ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ in August. There will be huge Kisan Majdoor rally in September, in which farmers and labourers will take part,” he said.

Also, there will be separate protests over the attacks on AIKS leaders in Tripura and Pahlu Khan’s death anniversary.

AIKS’ Maharashtra General Secretary Ajit Nawale, who took a lead in mobilising the marchers from Nashik to Mumbai early this month, said the government’s agrarian policies were detrimental to the farmers.

“Farmers generally do not get good returns for their produce. When there are chances that they may get good rate, government intervenes and interfere with import-export (duty).

“A change of power will be of no help as a new leader from Congress will as well pursue the anti-farmer policies. So there is need to change policies.”

The BJP government could not thwart the protest as it was peaceful, democratic and symbiotic to humanity, Nawale said.

AIKS leaders also hit out at BJP leaders including MP Poonam Mahajan for calling the Maharashtra protest being propelled by “urban Maoists”, terming the comments were “foolish” and “insensitive” towards the peaceful farmers, who were struggling for their basic rights.

“Either it is their ignorance or arrogance,” Nawale said

