Maharashtra reports 7 more Covid deaths, cases cross 3,200 (Roundup)

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Maharashtra on Thursday notched 7 new Covid-19 deaths, taking the state toll to 194, while recording 286 new cases, pushing the state’s total from 2,916 to 3,202, officials said here.

In an alarming development, of Mumbai’s 107 new cases, 26 cases were from Dharavi alone, Asia’s biggest slum.

This was the highest single day increase and takes the total number of cases from the Dharavi area to 86, plus 9 deaths.

Among the Covid-19 victims on Thursday were three males from Mumbai and two males and two females from Pune. Of these 7 victims, 6 suffered from other high-risk diseases like diabetes, hypertension, heart problems, asthma, etc.

Till date, 300 patients who recovered fully have been discharged, even as 71.076 people are in ‘home quarantine’ and 6,108 are in institutional quarantine.

A total of 5,664 surveillance teams have fanned out around the state and surveyed a population of over two million so far.

The state currently has a whopping 297 active containment zones comprising places where clusters of Corona patients have been detected.

In a sunshine development, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that Mumbai has been spared ‘community transmission’ of Covid-19 due to various precautionary factors.

The BMC’s conclusion came after analyzing the data of patients at 97 ‘fever clinics’ – started by the civic body recently in the city, many of which are operated in ‘containment zones’ and congested slums.

Of the 3,585 persons examined in these ‘fever clinics’, 912 persons were sent for Covid-19 tests in which five were detected positive.

These five persons had either a history of foreign travel or contact with those who had recently travelled abroad, and accordingly, the BMC exercised all precautions and implemented the relevant protocols.

“The test data reveals an incidence of only 0.54 percent infections, indicating that there is no ‘community transmission’ of Covid-19 in Mumbai,” said the BMC.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray added to the glad tidings by proclaiming that success is also being achieved in the ‘war against virus’ ranging from a six-month old infant to an 83-year old grandma, who have emerged as fully cured of Covid-19 and returned home.

The trend started with the state’s first married couple which tested Covid-19 positive on March 9 and was successfully cured to return home on March 23.

“Since then, the number of Corona patients getting cured has consistently increased to 295 till yesterday (today 300), including the maximum 166 (187 today) from Mumbai, and rest from Pune Thane district, Nagpur, and other parts of the state,” said Thackeray, in a social media interaction.

Apparently emboldened by the developments, Maharashtra is contemplating selectively easing restrictions in certain industrial areas with stringent safety conditions from Monday, Industry Minister Subhash Desai hinted.

This is intended to kickstart agriculture, commerce and industry in the state which is virtually paralysed since March 25, even as the national lockdown has been extended till May 3.

