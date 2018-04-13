Maharashtra sarpanch held in Goa for illegal possession of revolver

Panaji, April 18 (IANS) Goa Police on Wednesday arrested a sarpanch hailing from Maharashtra on the charge of illegally possessing a revolver.

Mahesh Bhondwe, 25, was arrested at the beach village of Calangute in North Goa district, 20 km from Panaji, after he was involved in a fight with area residents and police was called to the spot.

“A search of his person led to seizure of a .32 bore revolver and seven cartridges. He was arrested since his firearms licence is not valid in Goa,” Inspector Jivba Dalvi, in charge of Calangute police station, said.

The accused is head of a Bajajnagar village panchayat in Aurangabad district.

