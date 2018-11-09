Maharashtra soldier cremated with full military honours

Nashik Nov 12 (IANS) An Army soldier from Maharashtra, Keshav S. Gosavi, who was killed in Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday, was cremated with full military honours at his native village Srirampur, on Monday evening, an official said.

Gosavi, 29, was critically wounded after the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire and opened fire in Noshera Sector on the Line Of Control on Sunday afternoon. The soldier succumbed to his injuries.

He is survived by his wife Yashoda.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively on the Pakistan Army post following the incident, said the official.

A large number of relatives, friends, villagers, state civil and military officials besides an Army contingent bade a tearful adieu to Gosavi as his mortal remains were consigned to the flames.

Gosavi served the Army for 10 years.

The Gosavi couple was expecting their first child soon, about which the soldier was very excited, their relatives said.

