Maharashtra to get first police museum in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) The Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office, the Mumbai Police Foundation and Tata Trusts have signed a MoU for setting up Maharashtra’s first police museum here, it was announced on Thursday.

Besides the police museum, the MoU will also embark on a project to conserve and archive historic police records of Mumbai Police which is among the oldest in the country at 154 years.

This would include restoration of artefacts, equipments of historical value to police history and others aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the city police and ensure social, cultural and public welfare.

A brainchild of Mumbai Police Commissioner D.D. Padsalgikar and his team, the Mumbai Police Foundation will generate awareness, internally through the archives project and externally through the Police Museum, on the rich history of the force that was founded in 1864.

