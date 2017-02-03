Maharashtrian festival brings together hundreds of women

By Vaidehi Raut-Bhagat

Last week about 300 Maharashtrian women along with women from other states of India gathered to celebrate to celebrate the Vanita Mandal Haldi Kunku, at the Royal Banquet Hall. This is a unique ceremony that goes back to ancient times where married women get together but over the centuries it has turned into a ritual that brings together women who end up networking and deriving strength and forming new friendships.

Pravina Kale & her team mates marked another day which is archived but remains in the hearts of all the GTA Marathi ladies who look forward to this day every year. “Having personally witnessed and co-hosted this special day holds a strong significance for me is close to heart! Haldi Kunku to me demonstrate empowerment of women.

A warm welcome with Vermilion and turmeric tika is placed on the forehead of the ladies, and offered a gift (Vaan) along with a sweet savoury made out of jagery & sesame seeds. Ladies dressed up in their finest Nine Yard and Six Yard Sarees of various colors along with the fine traditional jewelry and a special nose ring called Nath. Some dressed up in black sarees to hold on to the significance of Sankranti feeling. A traditional quote to sweeten the relationships is casually uttered while serving the sweets “Til Gul Ghya ani goad goad Bola” implying to be sweet as you eat sweet and spread the message of love & warmth amongst each other. The gracious ceremony gives the women in GTA, a chance to bond and start fresh, despite any differences. A definite opportunity to look ahead with a positive note!!! The evening comprised of splendid traditional Marathi & Bollywood performances and mischievous games. The DJ’s music did not let any of the ladies step away from the dance floor. Music beats from the Dada Kondke times of Marathi Cinemas to the recent latkas & jhatkas of Mumbai’s Bollywood truly seemed like these ladies from the land of Bollywood told the tales as to how it all began. The event of Haldi Kuknu truly made everyone feel at home very much here in GTA – Canada despite being away from their homeland. Can’t wait for the next Sankranti!! – CINEWS