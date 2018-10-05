Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts have eternal value: Vice President

Chennai, Oct 10 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts have eternal value and are relevant for all times.

He was addressing the 34th Convocation of the Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul in Tamil Nadu. Dindigul is about 430 km from here.

Urging teachers, doctors, engineers and other professionals to take pride in service in rural areas, Naidu said such service would help them to understand the hardships faced by poor people.

The Vice President argued in favour of providing basic amenities in rural areas on par with urban areas.

He insisted that one cannot be denied basic amenities just because he or she was living in a remote area.

According to him, the governance and administration should be such that the last person living in the remotest part of the country should have access to services.

“It is our duty to see that the gap between rural and urban areas is bridged at the earliest.”

The Vice President presented degrees to students on the occasion. He also conferred Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) on Krishnammal Jagannathan for her lifelong contribution to social justice and sustainable human development and Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) on Dr. R. Kausalya Devi for her work in the field of medicine and social service in rural India.

More than 500 students, faculty members and parents of graduating students were present.

