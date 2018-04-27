Mahesh Babu ecstatic on Rs 125 crore run of his new film

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Telugu cinema superstar Mahesh Babu is ecstatic about his new release “Bharath Ane Nenu”, which is said to be the fastest money spinner of Telugu cinema, crossing the Rs 125 crore mark.

“We knew we had a terrific film on our hands as Siva garu (director Koratala Siva) is a great storyteller. But one never knows which way the wind blows. It’s always the audience which gives the final verdict, and it’s truly overwhelming and a big thank you to all who have unanimously loved our film. It’s a very proud moment for me,” said Mahesh.

He feels a role like Bharath is not just rare, it is also a privilege to play such a powerful politically pertinent part.

“It is very rare for actors to get such powerful films. The characterization of Bharath is my best till date. I will always be grateful to my director Shiva garu for conceiving this part for me.”

Mahesh says he is game for a sequel to “Bharath Ane Nenu”.

“To be honest, we had content to do a five-hour film. But since we had to make it one film, we edited the content down to less than three hours. But I would love to do a sequel, if Siva Sir agrees,” said the star.

–IANS

skj/nn/mr