Mahesh Babu to ring in New Year in Zurich

Chennai, Dec 29 (IANS) Superstar Mahesh Babu, who has taken a break from the shoot of his next yet-untitled Tamil-Telugu outing, is currently holidaying with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and children.

According to a source close to the actor, he will be celebrating the New Year in Zurich, Switzerland.

“Mahesh, his wife and children are currently in Zurich. Mahesh’s sister Padmavathi too has accompanied them on this trip. They celebrated Christmas together. Mahesh is expected to return to India in the first week of January next year,” a source told IANS.

Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing pictures from the trip on her Facebook page.

In one of her posts, she wrote: “Christmas with family. Travel diaries. Zurich. Good times.”

From January 7, Mahesh will resume shooting for A.R. Murugadoss’s upcoming bilingual film.

Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and S.J. Suryah in the lead, the film has music by Harris Jayaraj.

–IANS

