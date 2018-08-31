Mahesh Bhatt excited about ‘Jalebi’

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt says “Jalebi- The Everlasting Taste Of Love” tells a story about how to live in an age of bewilderment.

Backed by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt’s production house Vishesh Films, the film is scheduled to release on October 12, a statement to IANS said.

Mahesh Bhatt said: ‘Jalebi’ tells you how to live in an age of bewilderment when the old stories have collapsed and no new story has yet emerged to replace them.”

The film also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi, who has starred in TV shows like “Qubool Hai”, “Veera” and reality show “Bigg Boss”. It also features Rhea Chakraborty and debutant Varun Mitra.

It is directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj.

–IANS

