Mahesh Sharma launches drive for plastic-free Agra on Sunday

Agra, June 2 (IANS) Ahead of the World Environment Day on June 5, Union Minister for Culture and Environment Mahesh Sharma will on Sunday launch a campaign for plastic-free Agra, officials said on Saturday.

Sharma will release the Taj Mahal Declaration “To beat Plastic Pollution”.

At a stakeholders’ workshop, the Minister would discuss the issues of pollution in and around Taj Mahal and focus on drawing short-term and long-term measures to deal with the problem and to protect Taj from environment pollution, an official statement said.

Sharma would spend his time interacting with public representatives, state government officials, NGOs and other stakeholders.

The threat from growing use of plastic and polythene bags will be highlighted at the meeting.

The aim is to completely ban use of plastics, especially one-time use material, by 2020, the statement added.

