Maheshwari new Special Secretary, Internal Security

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) The Central government on Tuesday appointed senior IPS officer A.P. Maheshwari as Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Union Home Ministry.

A 1984 batch Uttar Pradesh cadre officer, he was currently Director General, Bureau of Police Research and Development.

Maheshwari will hold the crucial post, that deals with police, law and order, besides analysing threats emerging from terrorists and Maoists among others, till his retirement from service on February 28, 2021, an order from the Personnel Ministry said.

He succeeds Rina Mitra, who retired from service on January 31.

–IANS

rak/vd