Mahila Congress collects Rs 25 lakh for Kerala relief

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) The All India Mahila Congress on Tuesday handed over cheques/drafts for Rs 25 lakh collected for relief work in Kerala to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, the party said.

Rahul Gandhi had appealed to the Congress family to help in every possible way, including making donations to the Rajiv Gandhi National Relief and Welfare Trust.

“The Mahila Congress delegation led by its President Sushmita Dev met AICC Treasurer Ahmed Patel to hand over the donation money, collected from across India,” said a party statement.

“Also, relief material in the form of food and sanitary napkins have been dispatched from various states by the Mahila Congress workers.”

–IANS

