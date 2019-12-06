Mahindra bowled over by old woman’s gym moves

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) A video clipping of a 72-year-old retired teacher, Lauren Bruzzone, doing some awe-inspiring exercises in a gym has won awe and admiration from Twitter users.

A user posted the 1.28-minute clipping and wrote: “This is an inspiring video. Must watch, this lady will make it difficult for me to skip any of my exercise or yoga sessions hereafter. She has proved again that age is just a number. My six-pack seeking millennial team mates & @naandiliveli have a match now.”

The post got 640 retweets, 3.9K likes and 47.9K views.

Twitterati was full of praise for the old lady. Industrialist Anand Mahindra was among those who reacted. He wrote on @anandmahindra: “Why did you have to share this video in the morning, Manoj!? It’s made me feel lazy and flabby compared to this iron woman… Ah, well, maybe this is the kick in the rear we all needed to stop making excuses about our exercise routines…”

Another user posted another inspirational video and wrote: “Believe in yourself and everything’s possible.

Another video of a 99-year-old grandma surfaced whose fitness is better than that of today’s younger lot. One user remarked: “Age is just a number. I bow to her.”

–IANS

tsb/saurav/arm