Mahindra launches subscription service for its vehicles

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has partnered with self-drive car rental firm Revv to roll out a subscription-based service for retail buyers of its personal range of vehicles.

According to the company, the unique, flexible ownership experience is an all new way of using a brand-new vehicle, without actually having to buy or own one.

“With this flexible, highly affordable offering, we hope to help our customers fulfil their aspiration of driving their desired vehicles without necessarily owning them,” said Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra.

“This in turn will also attract a whole new set of customers to brand Mahindra. It also aligns with our larger vision of transforming the face of mobility in India.”

The subscription model will be available on Mahindra’s personal portfolio of vehicles – the KUV100, XUV500, XUV300, Scorpio, TUV300, Marazzo and Alturas G4.

–IANS

rv/vd