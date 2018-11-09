Mahindra rolls out electric autorickshaw in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 15 (IANS) Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra’s arm on Thursday rolled out two variant of electric 3-wheeler autorickshaw here.

“The 3-wheeler range Treo and Treo Yaari are powered with lithium ion battery, which gives 170 km ride for a single charge,a said Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd Chairman Pawan Goenka here on the occasion.

The $21-billion Mahindra group has invested Rs 100-crore in setting up a technology plant in the city’s southern outskirts, with an installed capacity of 25,000 units per annum to make the e-autos for Karnataka initially.

“The e-auto is priced Rs 1.36 lakh, with subsidy from the Faster Adoption and Manufacture of Electric (FAME) vehicles scheme of the central government’s 2015 National Electricity Mobility Mission plan, draw to encourages increasing use of electric vehicles,” said the company in a statement later.

In addition to the clutch-less, noiseless and vibration free e-autos, the hi-tech plant makes battery packs, power electronics and motor assembly for the electric power train.

The plant will initially employ 200 skilled people and hire more through allied services.

“The new hub aligns with our belief in an all-electric future, based on mobility vision of producing clean, connected and convenient vehicles,a said Goenka.

State Industries Minister K.J. George unveiled the electric mobility plant in Bommasandra industrial area. State Revenue Minister R.V. Deshpande and Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge were present on the occasion.

“The e-plant is the first to be set up in the southern state after our government framed the Karnataka State Electric Vehicle & Energy Storage policy in 2017,” said George at the rollout event.

The e-autos will be available at select dealerships across Bengaluru and Hyderabad and later in other cities in a phased manner./Eom/280 words.

–IANS

fb/prs